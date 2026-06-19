A victim’s account: How a WhatsApp chat turned into a relentless sextortion scam

What began as a WhatsApp chat and the purchase of adult content evolved into months of financial demands, threats and harassment across multiple platforms.

I was contacted on WhatsApp by a woman who claimed we had spoken online before.

Although I did not recognise her, we began chatting and she offered to sell me adult content.

We agreed on a price and I paid through an international money transfer service.

While waiting for the payment to clear, she repeatedly asked where the money was and told me she had previously tracked down the employer of a man who allegedly failed to pay her.

After receiving payment, she sent a few short videos. Our conversations became sexually explicit and, at her request, I sent a non-identifiable photograph of my genitals and a very short video clip.

She then began asking for help with her young son, whom she claimed was ill. She sent pictures and videos of a crying child and I sent money through PayPal.

The requests continued, with claims that previous payments had not reached her, followed by allegations that the child required ambulance transport and medical treatment.

The requests later expanded to rent, moving costs and other living expenses.

Although I initially refused, I eventually agreed to assist with one month’s rent.

Further demands followed almost immediately and, by that stage, all communication centred on money.

When I refused to send more, she told me about a friend she described as an “evil bitch” who exposed people online by publishing screenshots, conversations and pictures unless they paid.

Although she said she would not do that to me because I was a “nice guy”, the demands became more persistent.

I made further payments in an effort to prevent my private conversations and images from being exposed.

She later claimed this friend had discovered the payments and wanted an equal amount of money or the material would be published online.

I continued paying until I had exhausted my funds. When I could pay no more, she began contacting people connected to me through Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, seeking personal information and falsely claiming I was selling her content for profit.

A digital law firm advised me to block her. Despite doing so, the messages continued from multiple WhatsApp numbers, SMSes and social media accounts, all of which I continue to block.