Thousands offered for info on Raygun’s killers amid witchcraft claims

Raygun the baboon was killed by schoolchildren in Mpumalanga in an attack allegedly motivated by witchcraft and superstition.

A screenshot of a video showing a school pupil chasing Raygun on the roof. Picture: NSPCA

The National Council of the Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (NSPCA) is offering a reward to help seek justice for the killing of Raygun, the baboon.

The chacma baboon, dubbed Raygun, had his quest for freedom documented across Gauteng until he met a group of schoolchildren in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Friday, 7 February.

Pupils from Botleng Secondary School in Victor Khanyi Local Municipality were filmed allegedly catching the animal and brutally beating him before setting him alight.

Baboon mutilated after killing

The NSPCA stated on Monday that the killing was rooted in witchcraft and superstition.

The society explained that following his ordeal, the baboon’s body was mutilated, with his hands, feet, head and heart cut from his body.

“According to the school, ten children fainted earlier that morning, leading to the belief that the baboon was sent to cast a spell,” the NSPCA explained.

The school is reportedly not cooperating with the NSPCA, as they refuse to give inspectors the names of the pupils filmed brutalising the animal.

“The NSPCA is offering a R20,000 reward for information leading to a successful conviction, relating to those who were involved in harming Raygun and the origin of the video footage,” the NSPCA stated.

Awareness programmes needed

The NSPCA was joined by the Mpumalanga Department of Education (MDE) in calling for awareness campaigns that promote the importance of preserving nature and respecting wildlife.

“The department strongly condemns any form of violence against animals and asserts that all living beings, human or animal, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” MDE spokesperson Jasper Zwane told The Citizen.

“Such actions are completely unacceptable and violate the core values of respect, empathy and responsibility,” Zwane continued.

He stated that pupils must be taught to understand the importance of protecting the environment and said the department had requested a detailed report from the school.

Chief Inspector Douglas Wolhuter, Manager of the NSPCA’s Wildlife Protection Unit, explained that Raygun’s remains have been retrieved so that a post-mortem can be conducted.

“We are horrified by this level of cruelty. No animal should ever endure such suffering and agony,” Wolhuter concluded.

