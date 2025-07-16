Ramaphosa appoints Gwede Mantashe as acting police minister

Mantashe will serve in his new role until law professor Feroz Cachalia assumes the post in August.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe has been appointed as acting minister of police with immediate effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Tuesday night.

“Minister Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Professor Firoz Cachalia, who will retire from his position at the University of the Witwatersrand at the end of this month, assumes his position at the start of August,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

“Minister Mantashe will retain his responsibilities as Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources”.

Acting police minister

Ramaphosa announced Cachalia’s appointment as acting police minister on Sunday night after placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave.

Cachalia, born in Benoni on 22 July 1958, is a globally-regarded scholar, Professor of Law at Wits University, and director of the Mandela Institute. His expertise spans constitutional law and other areas of specialisation.

Formerly an anti-apartheid activist in the Transvaal, he first joined the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 1994, representing the ANC as Speaker of the provincial legislature from 1999 to 2004.

Explosive allegations

The move follows a series of explosive allegations of political interference and criminal infiltration of police operations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

At a press conference last week, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

These allegedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Police crisis

There has been a significant crisis in the aftermath, including Ramaphosa announcing a commission of inquiry headed by acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to probe Mkhwanazi’s claims.

Sibiya has since been placed on leave as well.

Ramaphosa on Monday said it is “necessary” to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the explosive allegations against Mchunu in order to “safeguard public confidence in the police service”, and shelve the era of state capture that plagued the country.

Mchunu and Sibiya have denied the allegations against them.

