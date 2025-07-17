O2 pipeline repair progresses as Johannesburg residents face water supply disruption

The city has established alternative water supply locations for affected residents.

Work on repairing a critical O2 pipeline leak is progressing well and remains on schedule for completion, according to Rand Water.

However, the progress comes as Johannesburg residents continue to face water supply disruptions due to ongoing maintenance on the Palmiet system, affecting the South Hills reservoir.

According to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, the Comaro Chronicle, the City of Johannesburg has announced alternative water supply locations for residents impacted by the maintenance work, which has left many without access to clean drinking water.

The repairs are expected to continue for several days.

Alternative water supply points established

The city has established alternative water supply locations for affected residents, with Ward 56 in the Johannesburg CBD receiving priority attention.

These locations include:

Corner Elizabeth and Augusta,

Corner Retha and Prince Albert, and

Corner East Street and Johan Meyer.

Rand Water maintenance process requires extended timeline

Rand Water said the extensive maintenance process involves several time-consuming but essential steps that cannot be rushed.

“Before maintenance can commence, our teams must isolate and close massive valves, which is a labour-intensive process that requires time,” the utility explained.

It added that following the isolation of the pipeline system, crews must thoroughly scour the pipeline infrastructure to remove any remaining water.

This is to ensure “a dry and ventilated environment for safe working conditions.”

Safety protocols drive extended timeline

Rand Water stated that these preparatory steps alone require several hours to complete properly.

This, in turn, contributes to the extended timeline for the overall maintenance project.

Rand Water emphasised that the systematic approach to the repairs, while requiring patience from residents, is necessary to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for all users once the maintenance is completed.

