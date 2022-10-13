October aviation takes flight with drone display in Free State

Faizel Patel

This year’s aviation mode of transport for the annual October transport month kicks off with a Career Expo and Drone Display event, taking place at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein.

The event on Thursday is a Joint Aviation Awareness Programme initiative by the National Department of Transport, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the Free State provincial Departments of Education, Police and other stake holders.

ALSO READ: SA re-elected as member of International Civil Aviation Organisation council

SACAA director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza said there will also be educator workshops facilitated and sponsored by the Transport Education Training Authority.

“One of the most critical aspects for this year’s Transport Month was to expand our awareness of aviation careers in line with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s message for this year’s campaign, to ensure that communities have access and the ease of amenities.”

Drones

“The use of drones has become popular to the public in our country. Drone usage has become key in several sectors that include security, surveying, mining, and aerial photography.

“Recently, the SACAA approved a Remote Operators Certificate for the South African National Blood Service to deliver blood products,” Khoza added.

Dear stakeholders and the general public



There has been a slight change of the event venue location for forthcoming Aviation Career Expo and Drone Display Show in Bloemfontein. The new venue is Bram Fischer International Airport.#OTM2022 pic.twitter.com/wLcQ8xNEuR— SA Civil Aviation Authority – SACAA (@OfficialSACAA) October 11, 2022

The event will have 750 learners from previously disadvantaged schools in the Mangaung surrounding areas such as Koffiefontein, Trompsburg, Petrusburg, Gariep, and Tweespruit that will receive exposure to the world of aviation.

The event gets on the tarmac at 10am, with a keynote address from the Free State Provincial Government.

Transport month

Transport Month is celebrated for all transport entities in the transport infrastructure services, including aviation, maritime, public transport, rail and roads.

The month of October is also used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while creating awareness of the economic benefits of the sector.

The SACAA said it would continue with its outreach programmes, aimed at exposing learners from disadvantaged communities to careers and opportunities in aviation.

ALSO READ: It’s high time those responsible for aviation start performing in a professional manner