WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa presents Presidency budget vote amid EFF threats to disrupt Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon present in Parliament the Presidency’s budget vote for the 2022/23 financial year.

The tabling of the budget vote takes place at 2pm in Cape Town at the Good Hope Chamber. The budget vote will be followed by a parliamentary debate on Friday morning.

WATCH: Ramaphosa tables Presidency budget vote, courtesy of SABC News

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the tabling of the budget is an opportunity for Ramaphosa to update Parliament on the progress of government since he delivered the State of Nation Address (Sona) earlier this year.

“The annual tabling of departmental budget votes provides an opportunity for Parliament and the public to be updated on how government goes about implementing programmes under the key national priorities and how budgets appropriated to departments will be used,” Magwenya said in a statement.

EFF threatens to disrupt Ramaphosa’s address

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have vowed to disrupt Parliament if Ramaphosa is allowed to deliver the budget vote for his office.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum to temporarily step down while investigations continued into the alleged theft of $4 million (about R61 million) in cash at his game farm in Limpopo two years ago.

Malema warned that if Ramaphosa did not step down by Thursday, the Red Berets would treat him like they did his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa has come under increasing public pressure to come clean on the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.

Fraser alleged that the president was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the crime after criminals – allegedly working in cahoots with his domestic worker – broke into his property and stole millions of US dollars in cash.

He further claimed that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

