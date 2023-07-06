By Getrude Makhafola
Parliament

Govt, Cape Town standoff over removal of train tracks shacks

Scopa chairperson Hlengwa told the stakeholders to 'get on with it' and get trains moving again on Cape Town's Central Line.

Siyahlala informal settlement dwellers built shacks on train tracks in Cape Town. Photo: GroundUp.
National government and the City of Cape Town are yet to relocate the shack dwellers despite signed agreements. Photo: GroundUp
Little has been done to relocate communities that erected shacks along railway lines in the City of Cape Town as national government and the city bicker, despite a signed agreement and budget allocated to find suitable land for the shack dwellers. Politics seems to have come into the fray as the two parties still fail to agree on where the informal settlement residents should be moved to. Train services between the city and areas such as Nyanga and Khayelitsha have not been operating since 2019 when Siyahlala informal settlement spread onto Prasa's Central Line. Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts...

