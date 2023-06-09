By Brian Sokutu
Parliament

‘Uncharted waters’ – Experts divided on whether Dyantyi should stay or go

'Seeing that this is a precedent-setting case this process must be fair, free from corruption and must be beyond reproach.'

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney
As pressure mounts on section 194 inquiry chair Qubudile Dyantyi – implicated in a bribery scandal with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina – to recuse himself from the parliamentary hearings into the fitness of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, a leading political expert warns of the ramifications if the allegations are proven true. The hearings resume today and some opposition parties – the Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) – are endorsing a call for the recordings and WhatsApp exchanges between late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana,...

