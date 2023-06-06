By Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
6 Jun 2023
5:20 am
Parliament

Mkhwebane extortion claims could open final committee report to legal challenge

An expert has expressed doubts about whether the parliamentary committee would be able to finalise its investigation and issue a report before October.

Suspended public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in Parliament on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan
With proceedings moving at a snail’s pace, compounded by countless postponements, the committee on the Section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector (PP) advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office might not complete its work before the expiry of her term of office in October. Announcing yet another postponement, committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi yesterday said the hearing would resume tomorrow “due to the PP’s legal team not being ready to continue”. Mkhwebane extortion claims 'concerning' University of Pretoria law lecturer Dr Llewelyn Curlewis has expressed doubts about whether the parliamentary committee would be able to finalise its investigation and issue...

