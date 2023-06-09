By Eric Naki
Mbalula’s 30% for 2024 ‘a deliberate scare tactic to rally ANC leaders to unite’

If he is correct ‘the gloves are off in terms of who’ll govern SA’.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s prediction that the ANC may get as little as 30% in next year’s national election may be a deliberate scare tactic to wake the party from its lethargy. However, according to political analyst Sandile Swana, the ongoing load shedding will cost the ANC dearly in all the big metros. Especially those adversely affected by the electricity switch-off blamed the ANC as the source of the problem. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa in North West to try resolve ANC factional issues “In Joburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Durban, Cape Town, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay and the bigger towns where the...

