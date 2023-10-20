Parliament

‘I will to continue to protect the public’ – Mkhwebane sworn is as EFF MP

Mkhwebane, who was removed from office of the Public Protector, has bounced back as an EFF MP.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Speaker’s Boardroom in Parliament on Friday. Photo: X/@ParliamentofRSA

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been sworn is a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Speaker’s Boardroom in Parliament on Friday.

Ready to serve and protect

Mkhwebane told The Citizen that she is ready to serve the people of South Africa.

“I’m very elated and excited and ready to serve.”

Mkhwebane said want to ensure the betterment of South Africa.

“I will continue to protect the public as a member of Parliament and more now because I will be conducting oversight which is a constitutional responsibility.

“I will be making sure the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF are implemented,” Mkhwebane said.

EFF member

The former public protector became the latest member of the red berets this week.

During a media briefing in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga on Monday, Mkhwebane vowed to abide by the objectives of the EFF.

“I am fighter Busisiwe Mkhwebane.”

“I will abide by the aims, objectives and radical policies of the Economic Freedom Fighters as set out in the constitution of the EFF. I voluntarily joined the EFF without any motive of personal or material benefit. I understand that I am not entitled to any position or deployment,” Mkhwebane said.

Fired

Mkhwebane was removed from her position as public protector before her term ended last month.

This after the Section 194 Committee adopted the final report that recommended Mkhwebane’s removal to the National Assembly, after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

She was removed from office after 318 of the 400 MPs voted in favour of the Parliament’s Section 194 Committee Report, while 43 voted against.

At the time, she said she was being targeted for “asking the 31 Phala Phala questions, the CR17 report, the so-called Rogue Unit report and for commenting on the economic impact of the Reserve Bank mandate on the poor”.

Additional reporting: by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

