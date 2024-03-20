WATCH: Steenhuisen slams ‘accused number one’ Ramaphosa after Hawks raid Mapisa-Nqakula’s home

The ID confirmed it had done a search-and-seizure operation at Mapisa-Nqakula's home 'relating to an investigation against her'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile in the National Assembly on Tuesday. Photo: The Presidency

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as “accused number one” with a Cabinet that reads like “Zondo’s most wanted list” following the raid of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Watch John Steenhuisen speaking about the raid on Mapisa-Nqakula’s home

[ICYMI] DA's John Steenhuisen tells the National Assembly that the party has conducted its lifestyle audits. "It is your failure to conduct lifestyle audits that you have a cabinet that reads like the most wanted list of criminals."

Lifestyle audits

Steenhuisen lambasted the president, making a bravado statement that was not related to the tabled questions on lifestyle audits in Parliament.

“If you had kept your promise, Mr President, perhaps the many allegations of egregious corruption against Deputy President Paul Mashatile could have come to light, and the required action then could have been taken.

“And now, again, you announce lifestyle audits 71 days before the end of the parliamentary term. How is anyone supposed to take you seriously on your commitment to a lifestyle audit? We also just learned that the Speaker’s house was raided by the Hawks over corruption allegations dating back to her time when she was appointed as your defence minister by you. Your failure to implement lifestyle audits is what has facilitated this alleged corruption by the Speaker,” Steenhuisen said.

Accused number one

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa must take responsibility.

“Since you are the reason that lifestyle audits were not done, you are the reason we are sitting with a allegedly corrupt deputy president, the speakers house being raided and a cabinet that reads like Zondo’s most wanted list.

“Are you going to take responsibility and accept that in this matter you are accused number one,” Steenhuisen said.

Raid

The Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), confirmed it searched the home of Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday.

The Hawks‘ raid follows an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the Speaker “steadfastly upholds her strong conviction of innocence.”

Mothapo said the Hawks’ raid was the reason why Mapisa-Nqakula was not presiding over the president’s question time in the National Assembly.

