South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Jarryd Westerdale

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

27 Jun 2024

01:23 pm

Petition to boot Andile Mngxitama out of parliament gets over 10 000 signatures

An old video of the newly sworn-in MP has fueled debate about whether he should be treated the same as suspended DA member Renaldo Gouws

MK Party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama

MK party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Andile Mngxitama’s swearing-in as Member of Parliament (MP) earlier this week has prompted demands for an equal application of moral outrage.

The former Black First Land First (BLF) leader was sworn in on Tuesday with fellow uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members. His detractors have questioned his fitness to hold the prestigious role of MP.

A petition to have him removed as an MP was created after a video of Mngxitama calling for violence against white people regained traction online.

Gouws vs Mngxitama

The Democratic Alliance (DA) suspended their MP, Renaldo Gouws, a few days after his swearing-in after outrage over a YouTube video from March 2010. 

ALSO READ: DA suspends MP Renaldo Gouws over racist K-word video

In the video, Gouws used offensive racial slurs while making comparisons to the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, while in Mngxitama’s video, he calls for the killing of white people and their pets.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) declared its intention to take Gouws to the Equality Court. It is yet to be seen if they will replicate their stance with Mngxitama.

Petitions and counter-petitions

A petition was launched by Concerned Citizens on Tuesday, 25 June, the day Mngxitama was sworn in. Titled Demand the Disqualification of Andile Mngxitama from the South African Parliament, the Change.org petition calls for the MK party member to face the Equality Court. As of midday on Thursday, it had gathered 11,216 signatures.

The Citizen reached out to the SAHRC on Thursday, 27 June, for clarification on their intentions but no response had been received at the time of publication.

To counter the anti-Mngxitama petition, Umlhaba Wethu (Our World) started the Protect Honourable Andile Mngxitama from persecution by racists petition. It was started on 26 June, the day after the anti-Mngxitama petition was posted. As of midday on Thursday, that petition had 6,354 signatures.

ALSO READ: ‘She is fighting for her life’: Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning

As for Gouws, he had a short-lived BackaBuddy campaign that the platform shut down in less than 24 hours.

Sky News Australia recently ran a segment about Mngxitama, with the South African politician responding via his X account. See below.  

Read more on these topics

Andile Mngxitama Equality Court South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Should Uber and Bolt drivers pay taxi bosses?
Politics ‘ANC and DA reportedly strike deal, Ramaphosa to make Cabinet announcement’
Politics WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane
Business Will consumers win in local industry’s battle against Shein and Temu?
Local News Community Chat: Are you ready for school holidays to end?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES