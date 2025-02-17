‘Inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable’: Police investigate assault and abuse at Zanzou nightclub

Police are tracing former Zanzou nightclub bouncers linked to disturbing assault videos that surfaced online.

The Tshwane police have been directed to investigate and trace suspects linked to the violent abuse and assault of a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria.

Disturbing and graphic videos surfaced on social media on Monday where a group of men were allegedly waterboarded and subjected to other forms of sexual mistreatment by bouncers at Zanzou in Hatfield for failing to pay bills.

The videos sparked outrage from social media users who called for legal action to be taken. Some suggested that the acts were torture.

Zanzou says videos not connected to not settling bill

Zanzou management issued a statement where it acknowledged the “practices” carried out by its bouncers and called the videos “historical”, relating to incidents of phone theft at the club.

“The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms,” the club said.

The nightclub said that management immediately launched an investigation upon learning about the incidents, putting an end to the “practices” and leading to the dismissal of the security personnel.

“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations,” the club said.

“We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and South African Police Service (Saps) in bringing thieves to book.”

Club explores legal options against ex-bouncers

Zanzou added that it is exploring its legal options around the former bouncers’ conduct, and it was able to document them on video.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, described the incident depicted in the videos as “inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable, and degrading”.

Masemola directed the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to track and trace the former bouncers linked to the incident.

He is also calling on all victims of the abuse and assault to open a case at a police station.

The police are, at this stage, looking at various offences that have been committed, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), crimen injuria, and kidnapping.

Videos contravene POPIA Act

The actions in the videos also contravene the POPIA Act, as they displayed and distributed the faces and bodily features of the victims.

The police have encouraged witnesses and those who know about the incident to come forward to assist the investigations.

Saps confirmed that Mthombeni has instructed the District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major General Thine, to conduct a site visit to Zanzou to source more information and evidence.

A compliance inspection of the establishment will also take place.

“General Masemola assures the nation that the law will take its course and that the necessary resources will be deployed to assist in investigating this case and bringing the perpetrators thereof to justice,” the police said.

Club management claims man tried to extort business

The nightclub also claimed that a man named Mr. Herve attempted to blackmail the business in exchange for preventing the release of the videos and created a “dishonest narrative” about the situation in order to pressure Zanzou into meeting his demands.

“None of the videos in question are tied to patrons who failed to settle their bills,” the club said.

“We are fully prepared to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to this matter.”

