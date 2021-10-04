Limpopo ANC in ‘bloody’ battle for two councils

Alex Japho Matlala

The ANC in Limpopo is gunning for control of Mookgophong/ Modimolle and Thabazimbi local municipalities ahead of the local government elections.

Recently the ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane was in Bela-Bela, his deputy Basikopo Makamu in Mookgophong/Modimolle, while chair Stan Mathabatha was in Thabazimbi, drumming up support for the ANC ahead of the 1 November poll.

The party lost control of the councils in 2016 to a coalition of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Thabazimbi Residents Association.

ALSO READ: ‘Rogue leaders’ have no place in ANC, say party members in Limpopo

“We will fight with everything we have until the last drop of our blood to make sure we win back these two councils,” Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Donald Selamolela told The Citizen at the weekend.

“These municipalities deserve better and we are going win them – come low or high water.

“We want to change the narrative. It is high time our people know the ANC lives and the ANC leads,” Selamolela said.

“We are promising our people nothing but speedy service delivery. Our people must know the ANC is the only party … that can change people’s lives, create jobs, fight poverty and crime and provide better roads and healthcare systems.”