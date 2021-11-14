ANC staff set to picket again over late salaries

Citizen Reporter

Disgruntled ANC staff members are reportedly expected to head back to the picket lines from Monday over delays in the payment of their salaries.

The ANC staffers are also demanding a meeting with the party’s top six leaders to discuss a “written and binding agreement which will see workers being paid what is due to them,” City Press reported on Sunday.

The ANC has been struggling to pay staff salaries on time for months now due to cash flow problems it has blamed on the new Political Party Funding Act.

The party’s staff representative, Mvusi Mdala, on Saturday told City Press ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, and the party’s national leaders, had failed to meet with them to discuss their grievances since they returned to work to help with campaign preparations for the local government elections.

Mdala complained that the ANC’s leadership was not taking them seriously.

He said some of the workers had not received their salaries since August despite repeated promises that they would get paid.

“They keep making promises but refuse to give us something in writing. The only thing we were told is that we will be paid by the end of this month [November] but we do not believe them.

“None of the leaders have made time for us, not even an hour,” Mdala was quoted as saying.

He said part of their demands included the ANC recognising the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) as their union because a majority of the employees had joined the union.

