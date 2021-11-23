Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
23 Nov 2021
6:45 am
Politics

DA’s campaign manager’s dream comes true

Hein Kaiser

Greg Krumbock, is a party stalwart and has overseen powerful election efforts.

Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
He’s soft-spoken, kind and radiates an infectious passion for what he does for a living. The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal campaign manager, Greg Krumbock, is a party stalwart and has overseen powerful election efforts such as former leader Tony Leon’s controversial Fight Back campaign at the turn of the century’s national poll, the For All the People municipal election follow-up and countless by-elections. He returned to the role this year to help the party claw back 2019 election losses and return it to a growth trajectory. After years serving South Africa as an MP, Krumbock realised a 20-year ambition in...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

High court set to hear application to send paroled Zuma back to prison
31 mins ago
31 mins ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Arrogant DA self-defeating
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

DA's Vasco da Gama elected speaker of council in Joburg
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

POLITICS

Helen vs Herman: Why Zille doesn't want Mashaba as Joburg mayor
17 hours ago
17 hours ago