Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
24 Nov 2021
6:15 am
Politics

New Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell rolls up her sleeves

Hein Kaiser

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) first mayor in the metro has great ambitions to really make a difference and to get fixing.

DA's Tania Campbell elected Ekurhuleni mayor. Picture: Ekurhuleni/Twitter
Ekurhuleni’s newly elected mayor, Tania Campbell, has spent the past 48 hours wading through phone calls, meetings, WhatsApp messages and interviews. But on Tuesday, she took time out to get down to the nuts and bolts of being an executive mayor. Hitting the ground running, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) first mayor in the metro has great ambitions to really make a difference and to get fixing. Although she said not everything was broken. Being elected mayor came as a huge surprise for Campbell. She said she did not expect it, given that the DA didn’t intend to form a coalition...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

POLITICS

DA would have done better to walk away, says expert
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Watershed polls the fresh air politics gasp for
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Hail EFF's Julius, the tactician
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

POLITICS

DA's Rachel Mathebe elected Speaker of Council in Tshwane
18 hours ago
18 hours ago