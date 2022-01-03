Alex Japho Matlala
1 minute read
3 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Ramaphosa ‘dead cert’ for second term

Alex Japho Matlala

ANC spokesperson Donald Selamolela said it was also all systems go for the party’s 110th birthday event.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Neil McCartney
Political allies of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are expecting him to launch his election campaign for a second term during the annual January 8th statement in Polokwane at the weekend. The party will host its annual birthday extravaganza at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Ramaphosa has ancestral roots in Limpopo, where his grandparents come from. He is often called “Son of the Soil” by both young and old, including his political comrade, ANC Limpopo provincial chair and premier Chupu Stan Mathabatha. The ANC’s January 8th statement, launched in 1972, outlines its programme for the year. ANC spokesperson Donald...

Read more on these topics