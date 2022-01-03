Ramaphosa ‘dead cert’ for second term

Political allies of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are expecting him to launch his election campaign for a second term during the annual January 8th statement in Polokwane at the weekend. The party will host its annual birthday extravaganza at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Ramaphosa has ancestral roots in Limpopo, where his grandparents come from. He is often called “Son of the Soil” by both young and old, including his political comrade, ANC Limpopo provincial chair and premier Chupu Stan Mathabatha. The ANC’s January 8th statement, launched in 1972, outlines its programme for the year. ANC spokesperson Donald...

Political allies of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are expecting him to launch his election campaign for a second term during the annual January 8th statement in Polokwane at the weekend.

The party will host its annual birthday extravaganza at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has ancestral roots in Limpopo, where his grandparents come from. He is often called “Son of the Soil” by both young and old, including his political comrade, ANC Limpopo provincial chair and premier Chupu Stan Mathabatha.

The ANC’s January 8th statement, launched in 1972, outlines its programme for the year.

ANC spokesperson Donald Selamolela said it was also all systems go for the party’s 110th birthday event. “All we are waiting for is the time and the day to begin with the festivities.”

He added that due to Covid, the event would be kept small.

ALSO READ: It’ll cost you R1.2m to sit at Ramaphosa’s table at ANC gala dinner

Last year, Ramaphosa had to deliver the statement virtually from a live broadcast at the Luthuli House. But now, his political inner circle believes, the statement in Limpopo would give him the right platform to officially launch his re-elective campaign.

His die-hard supporter and political foot soldier in Limpopo, Masilo Maloko, chair of the Phusela branch of the ANC and member of the mayoral committee at the Mopani district municipality, said Ramaphosa united branches to deliver a decisive win at the recent November local government elections.

Several other senior ANC leaders in Limpopo also said Ramaphosa stands a very good chance to be re-elected as party president in December.

ANC Peter Mokaba region councillor John Mpe said he believed Ramaphosa was a certainty to take the presidency.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa ‘is safe as leader of ANC’, say experts