Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 minute read
21 Jan 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Three-horse race for Mabuza’s former position

Eric Naki

The potential main contenders are provincial secretary and acting provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu and premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who is aligned to Mabuza.

Deputy President David Mabuza appearing in the National Assembly on Thursday to respond to oral questions posed by MPs. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
The race to replace former Mpumalanga ANC provincial chair and current deputy president David Mabuza is set to be a tight three-horse affair. The potential main contenders are provincial secretary and acting provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu and premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who is aligned to Mabuza. But Peter Nyoni has raised his hand as a third candidate, promising to pursue ANC unity and renewal. He said branches and party members approached him to stand to rescue the divided party from factionalism. Nyoni was seen as glue to unite the party and likely to upset Ndlovu and Mtsweni-Tsipane’s ambitions. ALSO READ: Race...

Read more on these topics