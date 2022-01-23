‘ANC divisions are becoming a threat to democracy’, says Ramaphosa

Getrude Makhafola

Internal battles and factionalism in the governing ANC are a threat to the democratic state, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He delivered a closing speech following a two-day ANC lekgotla. The lekgotla sitting includes alliance partners South African Communist Party (SACP) and union federation Cosatu.

Ramaphosa said the threat to democratic gains was as a result of an era of loss of “moral and ethical principles” within the movement.

“We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture [that] resulted in security institutions being weakened, misdirected and hallowed out. Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy.

“Economic challenges of income and wealth inequality and the triple challenges threaten state security and these require urgent interventions from NEDLAC. Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in an existential crisis.

“Our credibility and legitimacy are being undermined by our inability to act.”

Ramaphosa went on to describe “counter-revolutionaries,” saying the party supports the constitution and the judiciary.

“The ANC needs to commit towards deepening and defending the NDR [national democratic revolution]. Counter revolution is wearing a different countenance in our country. There are expressions of democracy under threat which are a result of loss of ethical compass and moral direction.

“The ANC and the [tri-partite] Alliance reaffirm our support for the constitution, the Bill of Rights and the judiciary and distance ourselves from narratives that seek to negate its transformative intent and gains.”

The embattled ANC is marred by divisions and more recently, public spats between members of Cabinet.

Ramaphosa’s quest of renewing and rebuilding the party is failing to gain ground as factional battles rage on.

The ANC’s 55th national congress to elect new leaders will be held in December.

On Saturday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi delivered a no holds barred speech at the meeting, lashing out at factionalists in the party.

Losi said it was “unacceptable and unbecoming” for senior leaders and Cabinet members to attack the country’s Constitution.

“The failure of the ANC to discipline deployees is feeding a culture of mediocrity. In fact, we are seen to reward and promote those who have been found wanting. If comrades are tired, then they must leave,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that majority of NEC members called for action to be taken against Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, supporting Ramaphosa against the minister.

Sisulu was widely condemned after penning an op-ed, criticising the constitution and judiciary.

A war of words erupted between Ramaphosa’s office and Sisulu, with the latter denying that she had apologised and agreed to retract her open letter during a meeting with her boss.

She blamed the Presidency staff as having been “deliberately mischievous” , saying she only agreed to reconsider her utterances on the judiciary.

Sisulu is supported by the RET faction in the party.

