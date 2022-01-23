‘Serious allegations’ see Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz suspended

Citizen Reporter

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has been suspended while investigations into “serious allegations” take place.

This was revealed in a short statement released by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Sunday.

In the statement, Winde says the “serious allegations pertaining to the conduct” of Fritz were brought to his attention this week.

As a result, Fritz was suspended with immediate effect, which Winde said Fritz accepted.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis, Minster Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation”.

Calls for clarity from political parties, including if the statement is fake or not, continue to circulate.

“Winde should clarify and explain allegations,” GOOD party secretary general Brett Herron said.

Winde committed in his statement to providing an update on Fritz’s suspension “in due course”.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

