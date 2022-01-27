Lawyer appointed to probe sexual misconduct allegations against Albert Fritz

Citizen Reporter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has given the name of the lawyer appointed to look into the sexual assault allegations investigation levelled against suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Advocate Jennifer Williams, a former director of the Women’s Legal Centre and advocate at the Cape Bar, has been appointed as an independent legal counsel to investigate.

External investigator appointed

Winde made the announcement on Wednesday after the Legal Services Unit of the provincial government approached the State Attorney, requesting that an external investigator be appointed to conduct the probe into the veracity of the allegations levelled against Fritz.

Winde suspended Fritz on Sunday due to “serious allegations” of misconduct.

It later emerged through sources and media reports that the allegations were of a sexual nature, after several women – most of them interns who worked in Fritz’s office and were employees of the Expanded Public Works Programme – came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

The premier committed to publicly releasing the findings of the investigation once it was concluded.

“I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation.

“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves,” Winde said in a statement.

Officials suspended

Winde appointed Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais to act in Fritz’s position.

Four officials from the MEC’s office were also suspended pending the investigation after being implicated in alleged acts of grooming and intoxicating the young women before they were allegedly sexually abused, News24 reported.

They included Fritz’s spokesperson Wade Seale, the head of the community safety department David Abrahams, support officer Michael Kwaaiman and another official, Lazola Ndubela.

Initial allegations

On Tuesday, Winde revealed that the initial allegations against Fritz were first brought to his attention by a third party informally on 23 November 2021.

He said he immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved, and ensured that the complainants were “afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints.”

“Earlier this month, I was informed that the complainants were now ready to hand over their affidavits. I met with them 11 days ago, accepted their accounts, and consulted with legal services on the next steps to take.

“In the interim, further individuals indicated that they would like to come forward too, and legal services took their accounts down.

“Following my meeting with the complainants, and after receiving legal advice, I felt I had sufficient information to immediately suspend the MEC and request an independent investigation into this matter,” Winde said in a statement.

Criminal charges

The premier did not rule out the possibility of laying criminal charges against the MEC once the investigation is done.

He said the complainants who approached him were informed that they had the option to lay criminal charges too.

At the same time, the ANC in the Western Cape – which has accused the DA of a cover-up over the scandal – vowed to lay a criminal complaint with police against Fritz.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

