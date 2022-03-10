Getrude Makhafola
10 Mar 2022
6:31 pm
Politics

Carl the toy soldier? Niehaus fails Umkhonto we Sizwe credentials test

Getrude Makhafola

A defiant Niehaus says he will attend the military veterans elective conference, despite apparently failing to prove he was ever in MK.

Carl Niehaus (third from left) his fellow members of the disbanded MKMVA. Picture: Carl Niehaus/Twitter
He may have a penchant for donning military gear, but Carl Niehaus was apparently never really trained as a freedom fighter in the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) military wing, despite having served time as a political prisoner. This revelation comes after Niehaus apparently failed a military veterans’ verification test on Monday. Former military generals from liberation movements are criss-crossing the country, verifying former combatants listed in the Department of Military Veterans database. The veterans verification panel is chaired by retired General Enoch Mashoala, who confirmed to The Citizen that Niehaus failed the verification test on Monday in East London,...

