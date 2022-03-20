Is Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka SA’s next deputy president?

Citizen Reporter

Rumours are swirling that University of Johannesburg chancellor Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka could become the country’s next deputy president.

According to a report by City Press, a lobby group met with Mlambo-Ngcuka many times to discuss the possibility, which she later confirmed to the publication.

Mlambo-Ngcuka told City Press she was “flattered” by the proposal, but that choosing young party members, preferably female, would be the ideal situation.

She said due to her having been part of the ANC previously, as well as in the position of deputy president, people found her presence comforting.

However, she said this was “taking a short-cut”, and that plenty of members within the ANC privy to the problems facing the country could take up the position.

Current deputy president David Mabuza reportedly asked the ANC’s national leadership earlier this month to be relieved of his duties at the Union Buildings, so that he could run the governing party’s secretary-general’s office.

However, Mabuza’s request to be deployed to the ANC’s headquarters on a full-time basis – due to the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who is on sick leave – was apparently shot down by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies in the party, according to a News24 report.

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as the country’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008.

Last year, ahead of the country’s local government elections, Mlambi-Ngcuka was roped into the ANC’s election campaign in a bid to secure votes, along with former president Thabo Mbeki.

After serving as deputy president following former president Jacob Zuma being fired by Mbeki, she briefly joined the Congress of the People in 2009, but returned to the ANC shortly afterwards.

She was also the United Nations Women’s executive director.

The ANC will be holding its 55th elective national conference at the end of the year, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will be seeking re-election for a second term.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Eric Naki and Getrude Makhafola.