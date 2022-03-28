‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies EFF pressured police to arrest Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

Thapelo Lekabe

Amid claims from Operation Dudula members that Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s arrest was politically motivated, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has rubbished allegations by the vigilante group that his party pressured police to arrest Dlamini.

Bail application

Dlamini on Monday appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for his bail application, after spending the weekend in prison at the Johannesburg Central police station.

He was arrested last week on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

This is in connection with an incident this month in which Operation Dudula members ransacked Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe’s home in search of drugs.

The 59-year-old was accompanied by members of the EFF last week to open the case against Dlamini at Dobsonville police station.

‘EFF pressured police’

Speaking outside court on Friday, Operation Dudula’s secretary-general, Zandile Dabula, claimed that the EFF pressured police to arrest Dlamini.

“We know that the EFF pressured the police to arrest him. The EFF requested that Lux be arrested within seven days of opening the case. We didn’t expect that he would be arrested the way he was.

“We believe that the EFF pressured the police to arrest him. It looks like police are under pressure the way things are happening,” Dabula said.

‘My name is not a playground’

In an interview with Motsweding FM on Sunday, Malema denied that he was involved in Dlamini’s arrest or that the case was politically motivated as claimed by Dabula.

“I don’t have time for small boys… they don’t know what they’re talking about. I don’t even want to waste my time on such useless people,” the EFF leader said.

Malema said he was surprised to be accused of having a hand in Dlamini’s arrest.

He said the EFF did not register a case against Dlamini, but he support the Red Berets taking action to support Ramerafe, whom he said was a member of his party.

“I was busy attending to my farm here in Limpopo and the next thing; I hear people saying I got Nhlanhla get arrested. Who I’m I to do this and where do I get such powers? If they’re crazy, let them go and be crazy elsewhere. They must not come to me, my name is not a playground…”

“I have nothing to do with his arrest…all the EFF did was to assist their member with opening a case. The EFF did not open a case against Nhlanhla Lux, we accompanied our member who did not feel safe and that’s our job as the EFF to protect each other,” Melama said.

