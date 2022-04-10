Jacob Zuma to seek private prosecution against Billy Downer

Faizel Patel

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced that former President Jacob Zuma will seek private prosecution against state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer in his trial.

The foundation was addressing the media on the latest decisions regarding Zuma’s legal matters, related to his corruption trial that is scheduled to start in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 11 April.

Zuma, who turns 80 next week, is expected seek another adjournment in the case.

Zuma and French arms company Thales, face several charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation has received and observed a very disturbing account of the developments that happened in the last week.

“We have witnessed a desperate frenzy of activity and panic from the NPA in its attempts to cleanse Advocate Downer by any means necessary including adopting procedures and processes that should be frowned upon and found wanting by any fair justice system.”

Manyi said Zuma is looking for his ‘fair’ day in court.

He has also confirmed that the former president will be present at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

“He (Zuma) therefore informed the court in his previous affidavits that he had instructed his legal team to institute Private Prosecution proceedings against Advocate Downer with immediate effect subject to all the required administrative protocols as soon as the NPA announced its expected biased decision.”

Manyi said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) does not want to prosecute its own over the leaking of Zuma’s medical records.

Zuma’s lawyers wrote to (NPA) boss Shamilah Batohi, demanding that Downer be removed from the upcoming arms deal corruption trial.

Manyi said Zuma’s legal team has also filed his reconsideration application to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the beleaguered former president’s court bid to have Downer recused from the case failed.

The appeal court ruled that there was no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard, paving the way for the long-delayed trial to go ahead on Monday, as was previously agreed between the parties in the case.

Manyi said Zuma will seek a postponement of his corruption trial.

“It is very clear that the conditions for a fair trial are non-existent, when the person who will soon be Accused Number 1 in prosecution instituted by him is allowed to prosecute him on behalf of the State.”

Manyi said the Zuma’s legal team is ready to present his case tomorrow and ‘until justice is done.’