Getrude Makhafola
10 minute read
4 May 2022
4:24 pm
Politics

Oh, the irony! Mbalula’s brother exposed as one of Mangaung’s costly ghost workers

Getrude Makhafola

Several ghost workers are drawing salaries from the struggling metro, while councillors who tried to stop them face disciplinary action.

Jabu Ntsokolo Ishmael Mbalula. Photo: University of the Free State (UFS)
An investigative report into illegal appointment of staffers in the Free State’s Mangaung Metro Municipality exposed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s older brother Jabu Mbalula as one of the ghost staffers who apparently costs the council millions in salaries every month, while never reporting for a single day of work. Most of the African National Congress (ANC) cadre deployments took place after the 2021 municipal elections, when individuals identified as "skeletal staff" were signed up, often without appointment letters or contracts, in violation of the Municipal Systems Act. The ghost workers received a total of R2.5 million in salaries in January...

Read more on these topics