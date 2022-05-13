Getrude Makhafola
13 May 2022
Politics

‘I am new in this job’: Mangaung Mayor Siyonzana survives vote of no confidence

Mangaung opposition parties had hoped that some ANC councillors would help vote out the mayor.

Mangaung Metro Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana. Photo: Supplied.
Free State's Mangaung Metro Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana came out unscathed from a council meeting convened to vote him out on Thursday. The motion of no confidence was sponsored by the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats (ASSD). The African National Congress (ANC) squabbling in and outside council drove the opposition parties to take a shot at removing Siyonzana, hoping for a secret ballot and some ANC support. The parties banked on the more than 10 ANC councillors at loggerheads with its regional leadership for supporting the suspension of corporate services head, David...

