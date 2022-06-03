Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 Jun 2022
3 Jun 2022
7:30 am
Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa in the RET crosshairs

Eric Naki

Analysts question the timing of the charges laid against Ramaphosa

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being targeted as part of a political agenda by his enemies intent on undermining and unseating him prior to the party’s national conference, political experts have said. Both Cape Town-based political economy analyst Daniel Silke and political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Nelson Mandela University, believe the ongoing furore around Ramaphosa’s alleged past criminal activities had to do with the ANC factional battles. His enemies know if he were to be criminally charged he would have to step aside in terms of ANC policy and unable to contest a second term as ANC president in December....

