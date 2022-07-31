ANCWL supports ANC Conference suggestion to ‘do away with slate politics’

Getrude Makhafola

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) task team says it supports the Northern Cape ANC’s submissions, under the theme of organisational renewal, that the governing party’s serial slate politics should be stopped.

Speaking on the sidelines of the policy conference in Johannesburg, ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramokgopa said her organisation favours the “one member, one vote” proposal.

“The issues of slates are becoming a problem. We support, as the ANCWL, that came from the Northern Cape, was that of one member one vote so that we move away from issues of slates, so that we don’t only have delegates but have all members of the ANC voting and saying this is the leadership we want.”

Without detailing her organisation’s plan against factionalism and slates, Ramokgopa said the ANCWL was “putting in place and discussing issues” that will do away with slates.

“The ANC is starting to look outwards, not only internally to be able to represent the masses who have put us where we are.”

The ANC appointed its former chairperson Baleka Mbete as the ANCWL convener after the organisation was disbanded this year after its mandate expired.

Former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, a convicted perjurer, is also part of the national task team, although her role therein is yet to be clarified.

Dlamini is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and she led the ANCWL from 2015 onwards.

She was also part of the RET faction that backed Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 2017 national conference against President Cyril Ramaphosa 2017 but lost.

