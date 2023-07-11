By Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
11 Jul 2023
5:36 am
Politics

ANCWL: Can Free State’s Ntombela revive her dying political career at Nasrec?

Former Free State premier Sefora Sisi Ntombela is seeking re-election as ANCWL deputy president. Photo: Gallo Images
A political expert says Sefore Sisi Ntombela is not a strong candidate for ANCWL top post. Photo: Gallo Images.
Former Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, who is vying for the position of ANC Women's League (ANCWL) deputy president, remains unpopular and will struggle to clinch a post at Luthuli House. This is according to political analyst Sandile Swana, who added that Ntombela is still bitter after losing the provincial chairperson position to Mxolisi Dukwana. Ntombela failed to make it into the provincial executive committee and had to resign as premier last year, signalling a disappointing end to her political career that largely flourished under Ace Magashule. The former premier is on Bathabile Dlamini's slate for deputy president. Dlamini is...

