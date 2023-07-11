ANCWL: Can Free State’s Ntombela revive her dying political career at Nasrec?

Former Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, who is vying for the position of ANC Women's League (ANCWL) deputy president, remains unpopular and will struggle to clinch a post at Luthuli House. This is according to political analyst Sandile Swana, who added that Ntombela is still bitter after losing the provincial chairperson position to Mxolisi Dukwana. Ntombela failed to make it into the provincial executive committee and had to resign as premier last year, signalling a disappointing end to her political career that largely flourished under Ace Magashule. The former premier is on Bathabile Dlamini's slate for deputy president. Dlamini is...

Former Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, who is vying for the position of ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) deputy president, remains unpopular and will struggle to clinch a post at Luthuli House.

This is according to political analyst Sandile Swana, who added that Ntombela is still bitter after losing the provincial chairperson position to Mxolisi Dukwana.

Ntombela failed to make it into the provincial executive committee and had to resign as premier last year, signalling a disappointing end to her political career that largely flourished under Ace Magashule.

The former premier is on Bathabile Dlamini‘s slate for deputy president.

Dlamini is also seeking to be re-elected as ANCWL president, and will be contesting against Nokuzola “Sisisi” Tolashe, who is the Deputy Minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

‘Ntombela not popular’

Ntombela hails from Bethlehem and is a former ANCWL Free State chairwoman, a position she held during Magashule’s stronghold in the province.

Running alongside Dlamini in 2015, she was elected deputy president unopposed.

In 2017, Ntombela rallied behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma against Ramaphosa on the RET slate, where Ramaphosa subsequently won.

Dlamini and Ntombela have teamed up again and are seeking re-election for the two positions.

Another candidate for deputy president was ANC MP Tina -Joemat-Pettersson, who died last month. Ntombela will lock horns with Lungi Gcabashe.

However, Swana said Ntombela is not a strong candidate.

“I am not surprised that she is close to Bathabile Dlamini. Gwede Mantashe once said that there is no government in the Free State – thanks to Magashule and Ntombela.

“She has not been able to make herself popular with ANC top dogs such as Mantashe, secretary-general [Fikile] Mbalula and even [President Cyril] Ramaphosa.”

Should Ntombela be re-elected, it would only be because she is part of a slate, Swana said.

“Her chances of trying to get a post nationally are not good unless she is just simply part of a slate, because slates can give you people who are substandard.

“Slates protect you, and one can win just because you are part of that grouping,” he said.

‘Right to contest’

Ntombela on Monday told The Citizen that she did not want to talk about the conference or her campaign.

She, however, disputed sentiments that she was on a quest to resuscitate her political career through the ANCWL conference.

“We all have a right to contest, the same as everyone else. Women came to me in numbers, asking me to run again for deputy president,” she said before requesting that she be interviewed during the conference at Nasrec.

Campaign in full swing

The league will hold its conference after numerous postponements due to problems with branch processes.

Campaigning was in full swing over the weekend, with candidates holding meetings with delegates.

Tolashe on Saturday posted a video of herself addressing league members, with NEC members Angie Motshekga and Nocawe Mafu by her side.

Motshekga is also a former ANCWL president. She beat Dlamini for the position in 2008.

At the time, Dlamini was secretary-general.

Swana said Motshekga might know the league very well, but Dlamini is equally capable of winning a conference.

“Dlamini is also very close to [first deputy secretary-general] Nomvula Mokonyane, who also knows how to win at a conference.

“So it is not going to be easy for anyone challenging Dlamini at that conference. You need to master the processes of the ANC – in other words, what constitutes a valid ANC branch should be yours, you must first win the support of that branch.”

Dlamini was cleared to contest following her conviction on perjury charges last year.

She is a former cabinet minister and has held various positions in the league for almost 20 years.

The conference will be held between Friday and Sunday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

