JUST IN: Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended for dividing party

The Congress of the People (Cope) has suspended its president Mosiuoa Lekota.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, Cope’s deputy president Willie Madisha said Lekota was suspended for dividing the party.

This followed an urgent meeting of the party’s congress national committee (CNC) held on Sunday.

Lekota has recently come under fire from senior Cope members who have accused him of meddling in the selection of the party’s councillors and convening frequent meetings to form parallel party structures, among some other allegations.

“He promotes and supports actions against which Cope was formed. Those actions include corruption, removal of elected leaders, and representatives such as councillors,” Madisha said.

The Cope deputy president said Lekota was previously advised by the party’s national leadership on several occasions to step down due to his “lack of energy and strength” to lead the party.

He said Lekota agreed to step down on those several occasions, but to date, he had failed to do so.

“Given his health conditions, he is not able to perform what the party and all South Africans expect him to do, which is to attend to the work of Parliament,” Madisha said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

