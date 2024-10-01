ActionSA lays criminal charges against Justice Minister Simelane

ActionSA has laid criminal charges against Justice Minister Thembi Simelane over her “dodgy” R575 600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The party laid charges for alleged violations of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and forgery in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

ActionSA lays charges against Simelane

The Justice and Constitutional Development minister has made headlines recently, with many opposition parties and even the ANC Veterans League calling for the ANC to implement the step-aside rule against her.

Gundo Wealth Solutions allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.

ActionSA said it laid charges against Simelane after many calls for accountability to the president, speaker of Parliament, and public protector.

“All of whom appear unwilling to hold the minister accountable for what are egregious allegations with serious implications for the vital role she plays in maintaining the integrity of our justice system,” ActionSA said in a statement.

It came amid claims the loan agreement may be a forgery, as the documents appear to have been created after the agreement was concluded “in an attempt to legitimise an allegedly unlawful transaction.”

‘Accountability cannot be delayed’ – ActionSA

Even though the minister appeared before the ANC’s Integrity Commission, ActionSA said the ruling party was forced to hold Simelane accountable.

This, given the weight of the allegations surrounding the “potentially corrupt” transactions and the serious implications if the minister is found guilty.

“ActionSA believes that accountability simply cannot be delayed any further,” the party said.

ActionSA has called on the president to suspend Simelane pending the outcome of any ongoing investigations, or the minister should do the “honourable thing” and step aside.

Speaking with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, ActionSA Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said every step should be taken to make sure that Simelane was beyond reproach.

‘Simelane was beyond reproach’ – Trollip

Outlining some of the steps his party took to hold the minister accountable, Trollip said the corrupt should answer for their misconduct.

“This is precisely what frustrates South Africans. We have had many high-profile politicians implicated in state capture, yet no one has been charged or prosecuted,” he said.

