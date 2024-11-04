ActionSA to submit motion of no confidence against Gwamanda: ‘He must go before Christmas’

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba says Gwamanda should be removed as a councilor and as MMC.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party will submit a motion of no confidence against the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda this month.

Gwamanda, the former mayor of the City of Johannesburg and a councillor on the Mayoral Committee is currently on special leave after being charged with fraud after failing to give payouts to Soweto residents who took funeral and investment policies with his company.

His company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, operated between 2011 and 2014.

Since his arrest, ActionSA has called for his removal as an Al Jama-ah councillor and as MMC.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Mashaba said the ActionSA caucus will submit the motion to the Speaker of Council.

Another motion before Christmas

“He must go before Christmas. He did the crime now so he must face justice now. There is no need to delay his stay as an MMC nor as a councillor.”

Mashaba said the motion would prove which political parties in the government of local unity (GLU) are prepared to shield corruption and which ones want the best for the City.

“If the mayor does not fire him [Gwamanda], he will face this motion. The public will see on the day of the motion which party is willing to cover up corruption, and we will not tolerate it,” he said.

No need to keep Gwamanda

Mashaba said Gwamanda should feel “ashamed” of himself for allegedly scamming the poor.

“How do you even justify that? He must go.”

He complained about Gwamanda being paid and having protectors while on special leave.

Problems in the GLU

However, this weekend Sunday World reported that Al Jama-ah had pulled out of the GLU in Johannesburg.

According to the paper, the party’s Johannesburg chairperson, Thapelo Amad, said there are problems with the direction of the GLU.

“Our independence as a political party is of paramount importance. And we can never spectate as there is an attempt to co-opt the party into toeing a line of unknown masters. This has led to the Multi-Party Government (MPG) subjecting itself to the approval of “big brother,” he said.

ANC to meet with Al Jama-ah

In an interview with The Citizen on Monday, ANC Regional Spokesperson, Masilo Serekele said Al Jama-ah has not left the GLU.

“They have left the minority bloc within the GLU, but not the coalition.”

Serekele said the ANC will meet with Al Jama-ah to hear their concerns and chart a way forward.

Succession battles

The Citizen understands that there is a squabble among some coalition partners about who will replace Gwamanda.

It is understood that Al Jama-ah wants to be given a position on the mayoral committee even if Gwamanda leaves.

However, other minority bloc members do not share the same view.

The minority bloc was formed to create a combined force against the DA-led administration in 2021.

Since the DA left office and the ANC and its partners took over the municipality, Al Jama-ah has been given the mayorship position two times despite only having three seats in the council.