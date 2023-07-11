Daily news update: Joburg water outage, VIP Protection Unit officers and Post Office business rescue

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Police minister Bheki Cele in Nomzamo Park, Soweto on 11 July 2022. Picture: Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police are close to finding the suspects who torched six trucks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend.

The incident occurred on the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday.

Cele told the SABC on Monday that he had been informed one truck in the queue at the N3 concession plaza had come under attack by occupants travelling in a white vehicle.

The suspects had forced the truck to stop before burning it.

‘We feel like kids’ – Best of the Johannesburg snow videos

Kathrine Williams and daughter Katie pose for a photograph as they build a snowman, 10 July 2023, at Jackson Dam in Alberton, following snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Snow in Gauteng is a rare occurrence with 2012 being the last time snowfall was recorded in Johannesburg. On Monday morning, however, residents woke up to the sight of a flurry of snowflakes dusting the city landscape.

The meteorological event comes after temperatures dropped to at least -6°C in the southern parts of Gauteng on Sunday evening.

On Friday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast freezing temperatures as a powerful cold front was set to sweep through most parts of the country from Friday until Monday.

Joburg water outage: Come rain or snow… 58-hour shutdown starts on Tuesday

The Johannesburg water outage will still take place from Tuesday, 11 July until Friday, 14 July. Photos: iStock and Photo: Cliff Sean/ YouTube screengrab

Monday’s snowfall across parts of Johannesburg will not put the brakes on this week’s 58-hour water outage, which will affect several regions in the city.

Rand Water – which will be carrying out planned maintenance – said it has been inundated with phone calls from residents about whether the major outage will still commence on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting this morning and the shutdown is continuing,” Rand Water communications manager Makenosi Maroo told News24 on Monday morning.

According to Maroo, water experts concluded that weather conditions would not cause an interference with the entity’s upgrades.

Eight Saps VIP Protection Unit officers suspended



A screenshot of the video showing members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting a motorist and his passengers on the N1 highway.

Eight South African Police Services (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members who allegedly assaulted civilians on a highway in Johannesburg have been suspended.

This was confirmed by Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Monday.

“All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of the Saps disciplinary regulations as of Monday, 10 July 2023. The Saps wishes not to discuss the matter further,” Mathe said.

Post Office now the fourth SOE in business rescue

Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

The South African Post Office has become the fourth state-owned entity to be placed in business rescue after it was placed in provisional liquidation earlier this year because it failed to pay its creditors.

The business rescue starts immediately according to an order of the High Court in Pretoria. Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele brought an urgent application on 30 May to place the Post Office in business rescue.

According to Werksmans Attorneys, business rescue is used to facilitate the rehabilitation of a financially distressed company by providing for a business recue practitioner to temporarily supervise the company and the management of its affairs, business and property.

WATCH: Benjamin Dube called out for ‘flaunting his riches’ during snow video

Reverend Benjamin Dube. Picture: Instagram/@revbenjamindube

Reverend Benjamin Dube sparked mixed reactions after he tweeted a video showing off snow falling at his home.

In the viral video, the internationally renowned musician also shows his luxurious BMW and Mercedes Benz cars.

Many people have since reacted to the video. While others called him out for “flaunting his riches”, others said he has every right to show off because he earned his wealth.

Duane Vermeulen hints at Bok retirement after emotional Loftus win

Veteran star Duane Vermeulen of the Springboks has hinted at retiring from international rugby. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Springbok legend Duane Vermeulen hinted at retiring from international rugby after an emotional win over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld over the past weekend.

Vermeulen was captaining the Boks for the third time in his career and helped lead the team to a thumping 43-12 win over an Eddie Jones coached Wallabies, to get their international season off to the perfect start.

With him being the oldest member of the Bok squad at 37-years-old a lot has been said about whether Vermeulen should be included in the group that will attempt to defend their World Cup title in France later this year.

