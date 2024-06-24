ANC-DA negotiations reach impasse: Ruling party ‘close to giving DA an ultimatum’

The DA wants 10 ministerial portfolios including appointing its leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president.

The stand-off between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) over the opposition party’s demand for the crucial position of deputy president and to be in control of the vital economic clusters could get nasty as the ANC’s patience wears thin.

According to ANC insiders, the ruling party is close to giving the DA an ultimatum to accept its offer of particular Cabinet portfolios or leave the government of national unity (GNU).

Talks between the two were headed for a deadlock after the DA upped the ante and demanded the deputy president position and some of the key economic cluster departments. The impasse was likely to delay the announcement of the GNU Cabinet.

ANC ‘would rather part ways’

ANC sources say “the party would rather part ways with the DA than surrender to its demand” for deputy president Paul Mashatile to be fired, because demanding a position already occupied by a top ANC leader was tantamount to requesting his dismissal.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous because the talks were high level and secret, said they were not surprised by the DA’s shifting of goal posts at the bargaining table.

The opposition party should understand the ANC was the leading party, even if it did not win the 50%-plus-one majority in last month’s election.

If the ANC were to accede, it would mean Mashatile’s dismissal or demotion to a ministerial position, which would fuel tensions within the ruling party.

“The DA’s demand for No 2 will not happen – period,” an insider said.

‘We can’t compromise Mashatile’

Another senior party member who is very close to President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear: “We can’t compromise Mashatile, the DA must forget that.”

According to the Sunday Times, the DA wanted 10 ministerial portfolios including appointing its leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president.

The bargaining between the parties is believed to have taken a turn for the worse as the DA insisted on getting the No 2 position and key economic portfolios, such as deputy minister of finance and the departments of trade, industry and competition, transport and agriculture, land reform and rural development.

DA ‘being intransigent’

The Citizen spoke to several ANC members, and the majority lambasted the DA for being intransigent and demanding too much. Some ANC senior members said the DA should be given a strict deadline to accept the portfolios it was offered, saying: “We should forge ahead if they don’t accept; we cannot entertain their drama-queen behaviour further.”

However, one ANC member, who is also a veteran member of the South African Communist Party, with a state posting, said the ANC had little choice in the bargaining process.

“The ANC is at its weakest and does not negotiate from a strong standpoint, but the DA is flexible. If it’s not deputy president, at least the minister in the Presidency must be given to it. It would be foolish and unreasonable for the ANC to refuse the DA both positions,” he said.

ANC options

“To secure Mashatile as the deputy president, the president must give the DA the minister in the Presidency, [which] is very powerful – it’s basically the ‘premier minister’.

“Unfortunately, the junior politicians who get given that portfolio have no understanding of its role, and it was only the late Dr Essop Pahad who used it effectively, because he understood it.

“The challenge Ramaphosa is facing is the appeasement of former Cabinet ministers who are most likely to be out in the cold.

“Unfortunately, he has his back against the wall as South African voters have deserted the ANC – a reality most ANC members are battling to come to terms with. They still think 40% is equal to majoritarianism, which unfortunately slipped out of their hands.”

The ANC was under pressure also to accommodate the smaller parties in the GNU with Cabinet and deputy ministerial positions.

The GNU incorporated the ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, Good, Pan Africanist Congress, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah. The last four joined since Friday.

