Daily news update: EFF vs DA MP Ian Cameron| 10 parties join GNU| Rand Water maintenance plan

In today’s news update, Rand Water has announced that pumping at its Roodepoort station was affected due to a power trip, while rolling out its extensive maintenance plan.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects light rain over the Overberg, spreading to the coastal areas of the Garden Route by Monday evening. Get the full weather forecast here.

As it readies itself to shut down the Eikenhof pumping station as part of its marathon 58-hour Johannesburg outage, Rand Water announced that a power trip at its Roodepoort Station on Saturday has affected pumping.

Rand Water’s maintenance schedule is set to affect water supply and pressure across the greater Johannesburg area. Picture: iStock

Rand Water utility said that after power was restored, there were multiple issues which resulted in all pumps at the station not functioning.

EFF seeing red over DA MP Ian Cameron’s blackface protest

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for “deep-rooted racism” in its ranks after a video emerged of party MP Ian Cameron in blackface at an AfriForum Youth protest in 2012.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ian Cameron took part in a blackface protest against race quotas in 2012. Pictures: Neil McCartney and X

In a statement released on Saturday, the Red Berets even went as far as claiming that the African National Congress (ANC) is “actively empowering white supremacy” by working alongside the DA in the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

DA ‘wants Steenhuisen as deputy president’ in GNU

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to unveil a new Cabinet soon, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the president to appoint at least 10 of its MPs in key economic portfolios and name party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president in the government of national unity (GNU).

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It is understood that Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his cabinet on Sunday following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week, but the DA’s demands has pushed this back several days.

Ten political parties form GNU, clause 24 to regulate new membership – ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU) for the 7th administration.

President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as member of parliment during the first sitting of the New South African Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)

This follows ten parties signing the statement of intent to join the formation.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that the party would invite all parties to form a GNU after failing to obtain a majority vote in the 29 May elections.

Beware of loan sharks in difficult economic times for consumers

Consumers are warned to beware of loan sharks in the current difficult economic times as illegal lenders, commonly known as loan sharks, are on the prowl in South Africa. As consumers become more vulnerable as they try to make ends meet, loan sharks are becoming more creative in their loan scams.

Image: iStock

Leonie van Pletzen, CEO of MicroFinance South Africa (MFSA), confirms the proliferation of unscrupulous lenders who exploit consumers who are in urgent need of financial assistance but lack access to traditional banking services.

What to wear: The right shoes for Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Taking place on 6 July 2024, the Durban July is all about betting, racing, and fashion.

Beautiful young woman trying on high heel shoes while sitting on a sofa at the shoe store. Image istock

As the morning sun casts a golden glow over Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, the excitement for the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July horseracing event is palpable.

Tight battles have built character in Proteas team, says Maharaj

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj believes their hard-fought victories will help the Proteas shine in key moments in their remaining matches at the T20 World Cup.

Keshav Maharaj during a T20 World Cup match. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

The SA team will face tournament co-hosts the West Indies in their last Super 8 game in Antigua in the early hours of Monday morning (2.30pm SA time), with a spot in the penultimate round potentially on the line, but it hasn’t been an easy path for the Proteas.

