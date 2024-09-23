ANC will continue to honour Gordhan’s memory by getting rid of corruption – Mbalula [VIDEO]

Mbalula said Gordhan was an 'ardent believer in the renewal of the ANC'.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party will continue to honour the late Pravin Gordhan by getting rid of corruption in government.

Mbalula was speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundations memorial on Sunday to honour the former public enterprises minister.

Gordhan died earlier this month in hospital after losing the battle with cancer surrounded by his family, closest friends and his lifelong Comrades in the liberation struggle. He was 75 years old.

Renewal of ANC

Mbalula said Gordhan was the “ardent believer in the renewal of the ANC” and its ability to lead the charge towards the realisation of a democratic society.

He said Gordhan was a “fearless and gallant revolutionary of our movement” who dedicated his life to the service of the people.

“The only meaningful way we can honour Comrade Pravin Gordhan’s legacy is to stay on course in the renewal of the ANC and be relentless in our fight against counter-revolution that seeks to destroy our movement.”

Mbalula also slammed those who slandered Gordhan’s name.

Insulting Gordhan’s memory

“Following comrade Gordhan’s passing, those who were the beneficiaries of corruption, and they are morally bankrupt supporters against whom he fought so hard were quick to insult his memory and slander his name. They battled false narratives about him to achieve their goal. Not only was his shameful and morally repulsive, but it is also downright evil.”

Mbalula said Gordhan could defend himself and did so when he was alive.

“He stood for what he believed in and probably he is looking upon us and saying these fellows are doing a lousy job. He stood when it was not, fashionable, and stood for the truth.

“It’s not easy to stand against corruption and to stand, especially by those who have employed. He did not stand for a position and fight for a position. Even when he stood against state capture, he still rallied people behind the ANC, because he knew that the ANC was an important vehicle.

“Leaders come and go, but the African National Congress must remain as the vehicle of the people of South Africa and comrade Gordhan understood that,” Mbalula said.

End of era

Gordhan was laid to rest last week with an official state funeral and private cremation. He is survived by his wife Vanitha, and his daughters, Anisha and Priyesha.

The stalwarts’ passing marks the end of an era whose work for justice and equality has inspired generations.

