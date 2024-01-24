‘Not over his dead body’: Widow of Chris Hani slams MK as ‘imposters’, forbids gravesite visit

The SACP has come out in support of its former leader's widow, Limpho Hani, in slamming the MK party for abusing the family name for votes,

Limpho Hani, the widow of the late Chris Hani, has lashed out at the MK party, warning them not to visit the former SACP general-secretary’s gravesite. Photo via Facebook: SACP

The widow of former South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary, the late Chris Hani, has lashed out at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party for “abusing” the assassinated political activist’s legacy to cash in on voter support.

On Wednesday, 24 January the SACP joined Limpho Hani in her dismissal of the newly established MK party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Limpho Hani on full blast

The former struggle stalwart’s widow came out guns blazing on Tuesday against certain individuals whom she alleges are abusing the slain struggle stalwart’s name.

In a strongly worded statement in response to City Press article over the weekend, Eastern Cape MK party convenor, Pumlani Kubekile, as well as three women who claim to be Hani’s daughters, are named for the “abuse and misuse” of the family name.

Limpho’s outburst and the SACP’s backing of her stance, comes as Zuma and MK party members were due to visit the former Umkhonto weSizwe chief of staff’s gravesite in Sabelele, Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

MK party ‘not allowed anywhere near gravesite’

“The MK Party and its members and/or agents are specifically not allowed anywhere near the gravesite of Chris Hani. Nor is the said party allowed to use any symbols, including but not limited to pictures, names, apparel, insignia, etc, that Chris Hani stood for,” she said.

According to Limpho, her late husband would never have associated himself with a party that seemingly attracts what she labelled “corrupt fraudsters, imposters, and effective criminals”.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning, SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said the party agree with her that Chris Hani’s name should not be treated with “disrespect”.

The assassinated former SA Communist Party general-secretary and political activist Chris Hani. Photo: Walter Dhladhla/ AFP

‘Struggle stalwart gravesite tour campaign’ fail?

Hani, however, has not been the only struggle stalwart on the MK party’s “gravesite tour campaign”.

About a week ago, the attempt by Zuma and several MK members to visit the gravesite of the late Collins Chabane was also met with rejection from the family of the former minister and underground cadre of the ANC’s military wing.

They were also told they were not welcome at the grave of Peter “Dambuza” Malada by the late MK commander’s family and foundation.

Limpho Hani labels MK party’s East Cape convenor a ‘fraudster’

Limpho also singled out Kubekile for his statement in the City Press, describing it as “a desperate attempt to gain political relevance at the expense of the rich legacy of Chris Hani”.

As Hani’s driver who “stayed in the car”, Kubekile, according to her, was never privy to any inside information of the SACP leader’s political activities.

She also went as far as labelling him a “fraudster”.

“For the record, I challenge the said Pumlani Kubekile to share with all good-standing South Africans the many incidents in which he personally stole Chris Hani’s personal bank card and the many withdrawals he made in the middle of many nights.”

‘Fake’ daughters of Chris Hani

In response to City Press and Radio 702’s reference to Cleopatra Tunyiswa, Vanessa Phindiwe Madonsela, and Nosipho Khumalo as her late husband’s daughters, Hani’s inflamed widow attached a letter from the Department of Home Affairs to her statement.

File photo of Cleopatra Hani in East London on 26 April 2013. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Khaya Ngwenya

According to the letter, in terms of the official departmental records, Madonsela and Tunyiswa “are not supportive of their claims to be the daughters of Mr Chris Hani”.

In the document, dated 25 August 2014, then-home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni investigated the authenticity of Madonsela and Tunyiswa’s claims.

“I am aware that this case was referred to the department on June 1, 2013, and attempts were made to deal with this matter as a criminal matter with the police.

“However, the police matter was not able to proceed as they did not feel they had enough evidence to open a criminal case.

“Regarding matters within the Department of Home Affairs, our records on the two individuals mentioned above do not show that they are related to Mr Chris Hani.

Assassination

Last year was the 30th death anniversary of the slain activist, who was assassinated outside his Boksburg home in 1993.

His convicted killer, Janusz Walus was released on parole in April 2023, much to the dismay of Limpho. Hani’s distraught widow said in a statement at the time that “the South African government has betrayed my family”.

