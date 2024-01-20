‘He gets R3 million every year, what does he want?’ – Cele slams Zuma

The ANC NEC member says no individual should think they are above the ruling party.

Police Minister Bheki Cele at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on 16 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Police Minister Bheki Cele has become the latest African National Congress (ANC) official to heavily criticise Jacob Zuma as the rift between the ruling party and the former president deepens.

Since his announcement last December, Zuma has left ANC leaders in a conundrum after expressing his support for the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The former president had revealed to the nation that he won’t campaign for the ANC in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

His decision has been met with fierce criticism by some ANC officials although it remains unclear whether its leadership will reprimand or engage with Zuma for him to change his mind.

No one above ANC

Speaking during an event held at the Pinetown Civic Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this week, Cele said no individual should think they were “above the ANC or people love you more than the ANC” regardless of their stature within the party.

“Nobody owns this organisation,” he told ANC delegates.

The police minister expressed his displeasure over Zuma’s decision to distance himself from the party, despite serving as an ANC leader for years, especially considering the unwavering support the party had provided him throughout his political journey.

“Since 1991, he has been a member of the top six,” Cele said, before taking a dig at Zuma for viewing himself as the “Samson” of the ANC.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member said Zuma was ungrateful despite enjoying the presidential annual salary.

“He gets R3 million every year. What does he want?” he asked.

“He rides around in state vehicles. You wouldn’t even know if it is him or [Cyril] Ramaphosa being escorted. He has special forces guarding him… he has the biggest convoy than any other president,” Cele continued.

Watch Cele criticise Zuma below:

Furthermore, Cele threatened to expose Zuma’s secrets as the former president was his commander during exile.

“JZ says he knows things but won’t tell us because he knows we have his files. I want to be fair, I don’t want to start.

“He has been threatening us for years now and then he doesn’t say anything. If he dares try to speak out, we will also reveal things about him. He talks and we also talk.”

The ANC NEC official added the former president must explain first why former apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock was paid a salary of R40 000 per month.

De Kock was sentenced to two life sentences plus 212 years in prison for crimes against humanity in 1996 and was later granted parole in 2015.

‘No South Africa without ANC’

Meanwhile, Cele called members to protect the ruling party.

“Nobody should protect an individual at the expense of the African National Congress. Never repeat that thing.”

Cele urged his ANC comrades to focus on the upcoming elections.

“Our work is far from over. There shall be no South Africa without ANC. The ANC is the oxygen of politics… if ANC goes, the country will go,” he said.

He continued to say ANC members must not be distracted by Zuma, who wants to go die with them.

“We must refuse and work for our mission which is to improve the lives of people of South Africa. Don’t be diverted, don’t be distracted and keep a narrow focus.”

Cele further called on the party to let Zuma go.

“Nobody is going to go with this African National Congress.”