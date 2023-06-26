By Lunga Simelane
Journalist
3 minute read
26 Jun 2023
5:36 am
Politics

ANC takes fresh charge in WC after years of being on back foot

A political analyst says the DA has no reason to be worried as this ANC move strengthened the DA and weakened the ruling party tremendously in the province.

Vuyiso Tyhalisisu is the new chair of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape. Photo: Facebook/ SABC
The African National Congress (ANC) is taking a fresh charge at the Western Cape after years of being on the back foot. Western Cape ANC The Western Cape ANC held its provincial elective conference for the first time in eight years at the Cape Town International Convention Centre yesterday. Vuyiso Tyhalisisu was voted in as the new chair. The former regional secretary of the Dullah Omar region received 311 votes, compared to 282 for Cameron Dugmore, party leader in the provincial legislature. ALSO READ: The votes are in: Vuyiso Tyhalisisu is the new ANC Western Cape chair The former West...

