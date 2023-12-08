Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

8 Dec 2023

04:20 am

Parliament’s medical aid can sink NHI plan

Living comfortably is second nature to politicians in SA and they will shy away from state health facilities.

The South African Parliament.

The South African Parliament. Photo: Gallo Images.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) is where the rubber of socialist dreams will hit reality’s hard, unforgiving road.

It will be interesting to see whether ANC apparatchiks and “leaders” commit themselves – and their families – wholeheartedly to the goal of equality for all in healthcare.

ALSO READ: NHI bill misses opportunity to address fundamental and critical issues – Hospital Association

As our bloated parliament sits to consider the NHI, its members would do well to ponder their own circumstances, because they will have a lot to lose if parliament’s medical aid, Parmed, disappears along with the rest of private medical aids.

Parmed is, arguably, the most comprehensive and expensive medical scheme, with benefits richer than the top options on open medical schemes such as Momentum, Discovery and Fedhealth.

And, as you’d expect with cadres with wealth redistribution top of mind, there is a contribution to those costs by the taxpayer.

ALSO READ: NCOP rubber-stamps NHI Bill: What’s next?

That reality, perhaps even more than the pleas from business and the medical sector to revise the NHI, might prevent the idea from seeing the light of day.

The truth is that, living comfortably is second nature to politicians of all stripes in the country… and they will shy away from state health facilities as quickly as they move to put their kids in private schools.

Read more on these topics

ANC Health NHI NHI Bill Parliament

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe