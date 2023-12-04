ANC will lose power in 2024, says Malema

The EFF government will not have deputy ministers, says the EFF leader.

South Africa in its entirety will not be led by the ANC after next year’s general elections, according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who was in full election campaigning mode in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

He claimed the ANC would not win next year’s elections and that it was the EFF that would unseat the party.

“KwaZulu-Natal will not be under the ANC in 2024, whether they like it or not. It’s not only KwaZulu-Natal, but the entire South Africa will not be under the ANC come 2024.

“For 30 years the country has been led by fools and nonthinkers. Here, in KZN, you look at Siboniso Duma (ANC provincial chair) and you look at Bheki Mtolo (ANC provincial secretary) and you realise we are being led by fools in the literal meaning of fools.

“If you thought Sihle Zikalala (former KwaZulu-Natal premier) was worse because he was mediocre, from just watching him walking – you think that this is a fool. If you can be worse than Zikalala, you are the lowest.

“We are the generation that is going to remove criminals. We do not theorise about it, we are going to practically do it in 2024. South Africa has been waiting for the arrival of the EFF.”

‘No deputy ministers’

He said when his party took over government, his Cabinet would not have a deputy minister, the post

will not be available.”

He also took a swipe at current KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, calling her a “puppet premier who agreed to be used by men”.

“Duma has been on several occasions been accused of undermining Dube-Ncube and behaving as if he were the premier of the province.

“Here, in KwaZulu-Natal, we have a premier who agreed to be a puppet and you sympathise with her.

“It’s not about a man abusing a woman, it’s about a woman who agreed to be used as a puppet. It was told to her that she will be in charge, but you must know I’m the one in charge,” Malema

said.

“When Duma does what they agreed to do, it looks like it’s women abuse. It’s not abuse, but factional

arrangements.

“This is a province without a premier because the one you have is not the premier. The real premier is Duma.”

