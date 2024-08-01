ANCYL dissolves structures in Limpopo

The move comes after the term of office for some of the regional leadership ended more than 12 months ago.

The Limpopo ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has dissolved its regional structures during its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting at Frans Mohlala (ANC provincial headquarters) in Polokwane on Sunday.

The ANCYL also appointed region task team (RTT) structures.

The affected regions are Norman Mashabane, Peter Mokaba, Sekhukhune and Waterberg.

The RTTs, the league said, will build structures of the ANCYL and take regions to elective conferences. The four regions are billed to hold their respective conferences before the end of the year.

“The PEC deliberated intensively on the state of the organisation across the province,” said ANCYL provincial secretary Oliver Mabunda this week.

“Following extensive efforts and proper consideration of several matters, including but not limited to the lapse of their term in over a year. The PEC resolved to dissolve four of the province’s regions.”

According to Mabunda, officials were elected to lead the affected regions until the next regional elective conference.

Sekhukhune region will be chaired by convenor Kanana Leokabe, deputised by Tshepo Mabena, while Alex Mashiloane will be the coordinator.

Peter Mokaba has Tlhologelo Mokaba as convenor, Itereleng Rachoene as deputy convenor, while Percy Nchabeleng is regional coordinator.

Sydney Matlhane is the convenor in the Waterberg region, Isaac Mahlangu, deputy convener and Khutso Sekhula coordinator.

In Norman Mashabane, Renny Mabuza is the convenor, Tlhologelo Lebea deputy convenor and Hendrick Valoyi is coordinator.

Mabunda said the PEC was continuing to monitor the Vhembe region. Its regional structure, Mabunda said, was dissolved and replaced by a regional task team.

He said the task team was busy building structures in that region. The PEC will meet with the new RTT soon in order to acclimatise with the task ahead.

The committee will also induct the new leadership this Saturday