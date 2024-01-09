‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe likened former president Jacob Zuma to some African rebel leaders, such as Jonas Savimbi.

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has described former president Jacob Zuma as a “rebel leader” similar to some militia dictators on the African continent, such as Angola’s late Jonas Savimbi.

In an interview with the SABC on Tuesday, 9 January, the mineral resources and energy minister said some other African leaders also started rebel movements out of greed and a lust for power like Zuma.

Mantashe compared Zuma who is backing the newly established MK Party, to the former leader of Angola’s Unita rebel group, Savimbi, as well as former president of the Central African Republic, François Bozizé Yangouvonda.

African power struggles ‘normal’ – Mantashe

“When presidents don’t want to give away power, half the time they come up into (sic) rebel movements. I was saying to someone that Savimbi came up with a movement that was very revolutionary at some point, but he wanted power,” Mantashe explained.

According to Mantashe, South Africa was fortunate that the MK Party does not favour using physical guns as part of the party’s organisational culture.

“It’s normal on this continent to want power and then you want to retain it forever. All we must watch is that it must not be armed, that’s all,” Mantashe said.

Mantsashe, who was secretary general during the two terms of Zuma’s presidency, said he was learning new things under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“If the Zuma led the ANC for two terms without contest, he must appreciate now that it is time for the next leader,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe explains Zuma fire pool debacle

Questioned about remarks made by the current secretary general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, concerning the ruling party allegedly lying on behalf of Zuma about the former president’s “fire pool”, Mantashe said:

“He talked about a water pool – a fire pool. I reminded comrades that when we went to Nkandla, we saw that swimming pool. When we came out, we were ambushed by journalists who asked us what we saw.

“We told journalists that it’s a swimming pool, but because there is lots of water in it, it can be used as a fire pool.”

Divided loyalty?

The Citizen understands that some top ANC members are questioning why action had not be taken against Zuma for still enjoying the privilege of being an ANC member while campaigning for the MK Party.