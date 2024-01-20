Mbalula says he spoke the truth on Nkandla ‘fire pool’

The ANC was confronted by many difficulties, including the Nkandla debacle, Mbalula said.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday said he did nothing but speak the truth following his Nkandla “firepool” gaffe.

Addressing mourners at the funeral of five Limpopo ANC members who died in a road accident last week, Mbalula said his party faced many difficulties.

“I don’t want to dwell much on the firepool issue because people will go around saying I confessed.

“What confession when I am saying the truth? These are the difficulties we faced.

“We fought no one and chased no one away. Ramaphosa is fighting no one, he’s working for South Africans,” he said.

Zuma, ANC and the fire pool

In an address to supporters in Mpumalanga earlier this month, Mbalula admitted that his party protected former president Jacob Zuma during the controversial Nkandla upgrades.

“We defended former president Zuma, we even went to Parliament and said a swimming pool is a fire pool.

“The Constitutional Court led by [retired chief justice] Mogoeng released a judgement against Zuma but the ANC stood by him, today Zuma says he can’t stand President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

His revelations were followed by backlash against the governing party. ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe swiftly attempted to put out the fires, but it was too late.

In turn, Mbalula lashed at Mantashe condemning his remarks, saying party protocols must be followed and officials should not “talk past each other and through in the media.”

ANC later denied reports that the secretary-general was gagged over the Nkandla revelations.

ANC Limpopo hailed

Mbalula went on to praise Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha, hailing him as a gentleman who would never join another party.

This came after rumours linking Mathabatha to Zuma’s Umkhonto WeSizwe Party.

“Limpopo is loved by ANC, people here vote ANC, you even gave us president from here.

“Limpopo is strong under Mathabatha. I know many who will join that other party, you know of them in this province.

“Don’t be concerned by that. A gentleman like Mathabatha won’t do that, he was ibhubhezi [faction that favoured Zweli Mkhize over Ramaphosa] but that is now in the past,” Mbalula said.

