Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen and others ahead of Cabinet decision

The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa is still engaging in consultations to decide on the makeup of his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa was officially sworn in for second term in office by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday. Photo: X/@DrGwenR

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon said newly inaugurated President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the Government of National Unity (GNU) leaders before he appoints his cabinet.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa was officially sworn in for a second term in office by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Building in Pretoria.

The president said parties of the GNU have decided to work together to address the country’s most pressing needs.

This will include competent ministers to take the country forward and signal the seriousness of shaping the GNU.

DA says Ramaphosa should consult GNU

The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa is still engaging in consultations to decide on the makeup of his Cabinet. In an interview with 702, Leon said Ramaphosa should consult with GNU members as per their agreement.

“I haven’t actually heard anything (about cabinet positions). I certainly know the DA has applied its mind as to where it could make an impact on both the governance and economic front. But once again, and this is quite clear in the constitution, the president will appoint the members in the cabinet. But in terms of this [GNU] agreement, he’s got to do so in consultation with the leaders of the parties making up the GNU.

GNU members include the ANC, the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not just some South Africans

“One of those leaders obviously, the biggest party of the ANC is the DA. So, I guess when the president meets again with John Steenhuisen, which I understand is in the next day or so, this will be up for consideration and perhaps resolution because you don’t want to lead the country without a government for too long,” Leon said.

Government positions

Over the weekend, it was reported that the DA was expected to get six ministerial positions and four deputies in the GNU including the coveted position of leader of government business.

Steenhuisen has long had his eye on this influential position.

According to reports, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will get two ministerial positions and possibly one deputy minister’s position.

A source privy to the negotiations said the agreement will also cascade to the provincial legislatures.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU