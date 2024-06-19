Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not some, South Africans

Ramaphosa said the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) is a moment of profound significance and is the beginning of a new era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa after taking his oath of office for a secong term as pesident of South Africa. Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity and collaboration as he made his first national address since being re-elected as Head of State.

The president-elect took his oath at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday which was attended by several dignitaries and heads of states.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office and is sworn in as head of state by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office and is sworn in as head of state by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.#Newzroom405 #PresidentialInauguration2024 pic.twitter.com/mw9JWudcTg — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 19, 2024

His inauguration marks the transition into the seventh democratic administration after last month’s gruelling elections.

Healing division

During his address, Ramaphosa said South Africa is determined to heal the divisions of the past and overcome the ongoing inequalities and hardships of the present.

“In their multitude, in voices that are many and diverse, the people of South Africa have voted and made known their wishes, their concerns and their expectations. We accept and respect the results of the elections and we once again say the people have spoken. Their will shall be done without any doubt or question.

“The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone. They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations. They have expressed their appreciation of the progress in many areas of their lives over the past 30 years of democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

He acknowledged that South Africa was divided and forces were trying to cause chaos.

“Despite progress, our society remains unequal and highly polarised. There are toxic elements of an insipient social fragmentation that can only turn to instability.

He said those who seek to enflame tensions in the country would not succeed because South Africans are resolute.

“Those who seek to undermine our institutions will fail because democracy lives in the hearts of our people and will not be dislodged”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘There is no GNU, it’s a government of selective unity’ − Sooliman

Formation of GNU

Ramaphosa said the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) is a moment of profound significance and is the beginning of a new era.

“As the leaders of this country came together in a government of national unity 30 years ago to forge a common future and build a united nation, the parties in the government of national unity of today have agreed to work together to address the most pressing challenges before our nation.

“Understanding that no party can govern alone and make laws alone, these parties have agreed to work in partnership, to employ their talents for the good of the country and the progress of its people,” Ramaphosa said.

He said parties of the GNU have decided to work together to address the country’s most pressing needs.

“We pray for our nation for our spirits to be lifted. We must be brave. We look into this rising tide with optimism and hope. Those who seek to sour divisions in our country will not succeed; those who seek to undermine our institutions will fail. Nothing will distract us from serving the people.”

Working with everyone

Ramaphosa said he will work with everyone to make South Africa a better place for all South Africans.

“As the President of the Republic, I will work with everyone to reach out and work with every political party and sector that is willing to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges our country faces as we transition to a new decade of freedom.”

He said the GNU will build a government that is capable and honest.

“Today, I make a solemn commitment to be the president of all South Africans, not just some. To defend our Constitution.”

Ramaphosa said as the country enters another era in the life of our nation, “the resilience of our nation has once more been tested, and our people chose peace.”

Ramaphosa’s inaugural address is a clear call to all parties that form part of the GNU to work together and also an attempt to allay fears in his constituency that the African National Congress’ (ANC) mission is to create a society in the image of the party’s Freedom Charter remains central to his Presidency and government.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘ANC will sign agreement with all parties that agree to form GNU’