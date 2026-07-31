City of Ekurhuleni backs firing of two senior managers after Madlanga commission revelations

In a closed meeting on Thursday, councillors took action against three senior managers.

Processes are underway to remove two senior managers at the City of Ekurhuleni who were implicated in corruption and maladministration at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Thursday, council endorsed a decision for Head of Legal Service Kemi Behari and Head of HR Linda Gxasheka to be dismissed. The legal process to remove them is expected to begin soon. The municipality also wants the pair to repay the allegedly unlawful salary increases they received.

Behari and Gxasheka previously faced precautionary suspension following testimony before the Madlanga commission, where witnesses accused them of failing to act against, and in some instances shielding, corruption-accused Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from investigation.

Ekurhuleni council takes action

According to DA mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, in less than two months after being appointed as heads of department (HODs), Behari and Gxasheka received salary increases of 28% (R585 286) each.

“14 months later, they each received an additional cost-of-living increase of 3% (R79 221), taking their starting salaries of R2 million per year to a staggering R2.7 million.

“Then executive mayor Alderman Sivuyile Ngodwana awarded these increases illegally, bypassing Council, the only body authorised to approve increases for HODs,” said Rasilingwane.

She said the decision to terminate the employment of the two HODs was a victory.

“Today, the DA has secured a major win – not only for accountability, but for the residents of the City of Ekurhuleni, who deserve a government and administration free from corruption and malfeasance,” she said.

Head of ICT fired

Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, told Newzroom Afrika that council had also taken a decision that the head of ICT in the municipality, Moloko Monyepao, should also be fired. He is accused of gross administrative misconduct and negligence that allegedly left the city financially compromised.

“We have emphasised that consequence management that is what our communities want, if you are caught doing the wrong thing we should ensure that you are dealt with decisively without fear or favour and that is the message that we are communicating across,” he said.

Even though the City of Ekurhuleni has taken steps against senior officials, some opposition parties are still raising questions about the employment of Julius Mkhwanazi and the City Manager Kagiso Lerutla.